Senior Fullstack Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a Technology solutions provider for life & health insurance companies, is looking for an experienced, innovative, and self-motivated Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg!
Key Responsibilities:
- Development and enhancement of the company’s systems and product solution
- Develop and create front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML and SQL.
- Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.
- Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
- Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients.
- Solving code problems
Minimum Requirements:
- A relevant IT / Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution
- Minimum 5 years proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Exposure to both front-end and backend
- Experience working on working on a financial system or policy admin system
- Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
- Familiarity with the following tech:
- Web services
- DevOps
- C#
- HTML
- ASP.NET
- SQL
- Blazor
- MVC
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Fullstack
- Developer