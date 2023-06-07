Senior Fullstack Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 7, 2023

Our client, a Technology solutions provider for life & health insurance companies, is looking for an experienced, innovative, and self-motivated Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Development and enhancement of the company’s systems and product solution
  • Develop and create front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML and SQL.
  • Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.
  • Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients.
  • Solving code problems

Minimum Requirements:

  • A relevant IT / Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution
  • Minimum 5 years proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Exposure to both front-end and backend
  • Experience working on working on a financial system or policy admin system
  • Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
  • Familiarity with the following tech:
    • Web services
    • DevOps
    • C#
    • HTML
    • ASP.NET
    • SQL
    • Blazor
    • MVC

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Fullstack
  • Developer

