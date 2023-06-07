Senior Fullstack Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a Technology solutions provider for life & health insurance companies, is looking for an experienced, innovative, and self-motivated Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg!

Key Responsibilities:

Development and enhancement of the company’s systems and product solution

Develop and create front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML and SQL.

Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.

Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing

Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients.

Solving code problems

Minimum Requirements:

A relevant IT / Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution

Minimum 5 years proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Exposure to both front-end and backend

Experience working on working on a financial system or policy admin system

Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)

Familiarity with the following tech: Web services DevOps C# HTML ASP.NET SQL Blazor MVC



Desired Skills:

Senior

Fullstack

Developer

