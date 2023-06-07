Senior IT Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

SENIOR IT ENGINEER

You will play a vital role in the design, implementation and maintenance of the company’s IT infrastructure and will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of the company’s technology systems, optimizing their performance, and providing technical expertise to support the overall IT strategy. This position requires a high level of technical proficiency and problem-solving skills.

Please note: This is a Hybrid position – 2 days in-office / 3 days at home.

Must have own transport.

Salary: Up to R720 000 CTC dependent on experience

Benefits: 20 days annual leave, Group Insurance, Pension, Profit Share Scheme

Requirements

Relevant IT Certification Advantageous (CCNA, MCSE, ITIL, etc.)

Proven experience (5+ years) as a Snr IT Engineer or similar role with a strong background in infrastructure/server maintenance, implementation and administration

Proficiency in network technologies, including routers, switches, firewalls and VPN’s. Experience with Fortinet advantageous.

Strong knowledge of server technologies such as Windows Server, Active Directory, Linux, virtualization (Hyper-V and VMWare) and cloud platforms (M365)

Experience with security tools and technologies such as firewalls, EDR platforms, Mimecast, etc.

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex issues and implement effective solutions

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail, organizational skills and the ability to work independently.

Responsibilities:

Infrastructure design and implementation: Collaborate with the IT team to design, plan and implement Platinum Life’s IT infrastructure, including network architecture, server systems, storage solutions and virtualization environments. Ensure scalability, security and reliability of the infrastructure

System Administration: Perform the day-to-day administration of servers, networks and other IT systems. Perform routine maintenance, updates and patches to ensure optimal system performance and security. Monitor system logs, analyze performance and troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Technical Support and Troubleshooting: Provide advanced technical support and troubleshooting assistance to the other IT Team members. Investigate and resolve complex hardware and software issues, network connectivity problems and system failures. Act as escalation point for junior team members.

Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation of IT systems, processes and procedures. Share technical knowledge and provide training to junior team members. Contribute to the development of best practices and standards for IT operations.

Desired Skills:

CCNA

MCSE

IT Engineer

Infrastructure

server maintenance

Networks

Routers

Switches

firewalls

VPN

Fortinet

Cloud platforms

Hyper-V

Vmware

Mimecast

Infrastructure design

System Administration

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

20 days leave

Pension Fund

Profit share scheme

Group Insurance

Laptop

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position