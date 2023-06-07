Senior Neptune Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng

Our client are seeking a talented and motivated Neptune Developer to join our team. As a Neptune Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining Neptune-based applications and solutions. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient Neptune applications. This is an excellent opportunity for a skilled developer with a passion for creating innovative solutions using Neptune’s graph database technology.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and deploy Neptune-based applications and solutions.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Build efficient and scalable data models using Neptune’s graph database technology.

Write clean and well-documented code following industry best practices and standards.

Optimize queries and performance of Neptune databases.

Integrate Neptune with other systems and databases as required.

Develop and maintain APIs and web services to enable seamless data exchange.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to standards.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues in Neptune-based applications.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in graph databases and related technologies.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and practices.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Strong experience in software development, with a focus on backend development.

Proficiency in Neptune graph database technology and its query language (Gremlin).

Solid understanding of graph database concepts and best practices.

Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its related services.

Familiarity with programming languages such as Java, Python, or JavaScript.

Knowledge of RESTful APIs and web services.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Preferred:

Experience with graph data modeling and graph query optimization.

Familiarity with other graph database technologies such as Neo4j or TigerGraph.

Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and deployment.

Understanding of Agile software development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Neptune

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position