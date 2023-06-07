We have an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and experienced Senior .NET Developer to join our client’s team. As a Senior .NET Developer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining complex software solutions using the .NET framework.
The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of software development principles and extensive hands-on experience with .NET technologies, including C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Core. You should have a proven track record of delivering high-quality code and possess strong problem-solving and analytical skills. In addition, experience with front-end development frameworks, such as Angular or React, would be highly beneficial.
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
- Relevant qualification
Experience Required:
- .Net Developer (Intermediate level) experience
- Knowledge of IT stack are essential
- C# experience
Essential Functions/Job Description:
The Service Provider will provide C# Development Services to the client through the resource with the required development skills as stipulated herein as follows:
- Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide services on development, maintenance and Support of applications
- End to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;
- The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;
- Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;
- Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with the liberty standards;
- Adhere to the clients standard in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;
- Analyse, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit for purpose;
- Support issues arising from the usage of the system and its data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;
- Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed
- Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines
- Analysing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur; provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks
- Incident resolution
The Service Provider shall provide the following Services to the client within their control and in accordance with the project:
- Delivery of assigned projects, stories or tasks
- Input to weekly/monthly status;
- Development of source code within the development, security and quality standards of the client
- Ensure all environments are in sync when applying changes
- Communicate scope changes and provide feedback
- Implementations
- Reporting
- Unit Testing
- Execution of unit testing and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards
- Post Implementation Support Documentation
- Understand and adopt and apply the Agile methodology and principals
- Understanding the business purpose of the story defining and analysing possible alternative ways of satisfying the business purpose of the story
- Planning and estimating development tasks with other developers that are required to fulfil the story
- Working directly with the Product Owner/Scrum Master to clarify and further define the detail of how the story should be implanted
- Providing guidance to other developers as necessary who are engaged in development tasks associated with the story
Hybrid working model
12 month contract
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML