Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 7, 2023

We have an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and experienced Senior .NET Developer to join our client’s team. As a Senior .NET Developer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining complex software solutions using the .NET framework.

The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of software development principles and extensive hands-on experience with .NET technologies, including C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Core. You should have a proven track record of delivering high-quality code and possess strong problem-solving and analytical skills. In addition, experience with front-end development frameworks, such as Angular or React, would be highly beneficial.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric essential

  • Relevant qualification

Experience Required:

  • .Net Developer (Intermediate level) experience

  • Knowledge of IT stack are essential

  • C# experience

Essential Functions/Job Description:

The Service Provider will provide C# Development Services to the client through the resource with the required development skills as stipulated herein as follows:

  • Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide services on development, maintenance and Support of applications

  • End to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;

  • The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;

  • Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;

  • Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with the liberty standards;

  • Adhere to the clients standard in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;

  • Analyse, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit for purpose;

  • Support issues arising from the usage of the system and its data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;

  • Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed

  • Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines

  • Analysing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur; provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks

  • Incident resolution

The Service Provider shall provide the following Services to the client within their control and in accordance with the project:

  • Delivery of assigned projects, stories or tasks

  • Input to weekly/monthly status;

  • Development of source code within the development, security and quality standards of the client

  • Ensure all environments are in sync when applying changes

  • Communicate scope changes and provide feedback

  • Implementations

  • Reporting

  • Unit Testing

  • Execution of unit testing and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards

  • Post Implementation Support Documentation

  • Understand and adopt and apply the Agile methodology and principals

  • Understanding the business purpose of the story defining and analysing possible alternative ways of satisfying the business purpose of the story

  • Planning and estimating development tasks with other developers that are required to fulfil the story

  • Working directly with the Product Owner/Scrum Master to clarify and further define the detail of how the story should be implanted

  • Providing guidance to other developers as necessary who are engaged in development tasks associated with the story

Hybrid working model

12 month contract

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

