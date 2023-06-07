Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and experienced Senior .NET Developer to join our client’s team. As a Senior .NET Developer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining complex software solutions using the .NET framework.

The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of software development principles and extensive hands-on experience with .NET technologies, including C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Core. You should have a proven track record of delivering high-quality code and possess strong problem-solving and analytical skills. In addition, experience with front-end development frameworks, such as Angular or React, would be highly beneficial.

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Relevant qualification

Experience Required:

.Net Developer (Intermediate level) experience

Knowledge of IT stack are essential

C# experience

Essential Functions/Job Description:

The Service Provider will provide C# Development Services to the client through the resource with the required development skills as stipulated herein as follows:

Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide services on development, maintenance and Support of applications

End to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;

The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;

Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;

Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with the liberty standards;

Adhere to the clients standard in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;

Analyse, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit for purpose;

Support issues arising from the usage of the system and its data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;

Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed

Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines

Analysing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur; provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks

Incident resolution

The Service Provider shall provide the following Services to the client within their control and in accordance with the project:

Delivery of assigned projects, stories or tasks

Input to weekly/monthly status;

Development of source code within the development, security and quality standards of the client

Ensure all environments are in sync when applying changes

Communicate scope changes and provide feedback

Implementations

Reporting

Unit Testing

Execution of unit testing and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards

Post Implementation Support Documentation

Understand and adopt and apply the Agile methodology and principals

Understanding the business purpose of the story defining and analysing possible alternative ways of satisfying the business purpose of the story

Planning and estimating development tasks with other developers that are required to fulfil the story

Working directly with the Product Owner/Scrum Master to clarify and further define the detail of how the story should be implanted

Providing guidance to other developers as necessary who are engaged in development tasks associated with the story

Hybrid working model

12 month contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

