software developer

Jun 7, 2023

Our client in ICT seeks to develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability. Respone for providing in depth analysis and technical input on a broad-based set of challenges across the Technology landscape. Provide technical leadership to level 1 and level 2 developers.

Desired Skills:

  • Object-oriented programming
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • mysql
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

