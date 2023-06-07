software developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in ICT seeks to develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability. Respone for providing in depth analysis and technical input on a broad-based set of challenges across the Technology landscape. Provide technical leadership to level 1 and level 2 developers.
Desired Skills:
- Object-oriented programming
- HTML
- Javascript
- SQL
- mysql
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree