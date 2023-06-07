Software Developer (Manufacturing) – Eastern Cape Kariega

Purpose:

This position is responsible for the analysis and design of software and databases in support

of various functional area’s needs throughout the company.

Requirements:

A national higher diploma in IT or equivalent 3 year qualification

8-10 years software development experience (web + desktop), preferably in a

production environment

production environment Microsoft development tools and databases

Microsoft SQL development and administration

General SYSPRO and WMS

Front End Skills – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery

Driven to keep developing their own skills.

Software Design Principles

Communicate solutions using any type of modeling language

Knowledge on web-based technologies : server, client and relational databases

Ability to work in a team as well as on their own

Key Performance Areas:

Software analysis and design specifications

Successful development of new software

Ensuring the integrity and audibility of all software development (new and upgrades)

Ensure correct development methodology is followed to maintain and improve current

development standards

development standards Any other tasks, duties or projects as assigned by Management from time to time.

To ensure that all activities within area of responsibility are performed in compliance

with the company policies and procedures and legislation with specific emphasis on

Health, Safety and Environment aspects.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Front-End Development

Software

Software Engineering

SYSPRO

About The Employer:

Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Software Developer to join their highly skilled team in Kariega (Uitenhage)

Learn more/Apply for this position