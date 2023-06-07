Software Developer (Manufacturing) – Eastern Cape Kariega

Purpose:
This position is responsible for the analysis and design of software and databases in support
of various functional area’s needs throughout the company.
Requirements:
- A national higher diploma in IT or equivalent 3 year qualification
- 8-10 years software development experience (web + desktop), preferably in a
production environment
- Microsoft development tools and databases
- Microsoft SQL development and administration
- General SYSPRO and WMS
- Front End Skills – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery
- Driven to keep developing their own skills.
- Software Design Principles
- Communicate solutions using any type of modeling language
- Knowledge on web-based technologies : server, client and relational databases
- Ability to work in a team as well as on their own
Key Performance Areas:
- Software analysis and design specifications
- Successful development of new software
- Ensuring the integrity and audibility of all software development (new and upgrades)
- Ensure correct development methodology is followed to maintain and improve current
development standards
- Any other tasks, duties or projects as assigned by Management from time to time.
- To ensure that all activities within area of responsibility are performed in compliance
with the company policies and procedures and legislation with specific emphasis on
Health, Safety and Environment aspects.
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Front-End Development
- Software
- Software Engineering
- SYSPRO
About The Employer:
Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Software Developer to join their highly skilled team in Kariega (Uitenhage)