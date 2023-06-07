Software Engineer

Our client is looking for a skilled and dynamic Software Engineer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.

Design, implementation, registration, and consumption of services.

Be willing to learn, offer solutions for concerns or projects during brainstorming sessions and be able to work under pressure.

Requirements:

Matric Certificate and a BSc. Computer Science or equivalent

2+ years’ working experience

Proficient with C#, ASP .NET Core, MVC, Entity Framework Core, SOLID Architecture, jQuery / JavaScript, HTML5 / CSS, Bootstrap 4, MVVM, Git and GitHub, Angular 2+, Ajax, SQL, Automapper, and Integration with API’s.

Desired Skills:

C#

MVC

ASP.NET

jQuery

Angular JS

Git

SOLID

Entity Framework

.NET Core

Ajax

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

