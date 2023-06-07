Our client is looking for a skilled and dynamic Software Engineer to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.
- Design, implementation, registration, and consumption of services.
- Be willing to learn, offer solutions for concerns or projects during brainstorming sessions and be able to work under pressure.
Requirements:
- Matric Certificate and a BSc. Computer Science or equivalent
-
2+ years’ working experience
-
Proficient with C#, ASP .NET Core, MVC, Entity Framework Core, SOLID Architecture, jQuery / JavaScript, HTML5 / CSS, Bootstrap 4, MVVM, Git and GitHub, Angular 2+, Ajax, SQL, Automapper, and Integration with API’s.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- ASP.NET
- jQuery
- Angular JS
- Git
- SOLID
- Entity Framework
- .NET Core
- Ajax
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development