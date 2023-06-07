Software Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Jun 7, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled and dynamic Software Engineer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.
  • Design, implementation, registration, and consumption of services.
  • Be willing to learn, offer solutions for concerns or projects during brainstorming sessions and be able to work under pressure.

Requirements:

  • Matric Certificate and a BSc. Computer Science or equivalent

  • 2+ years’ working experience

  • Proficient with C#, ASP .NET Core, MVC, Entity Framework Core, SOLID Architecture, jQuery / JavaScript, HTML5 / CSS, Bootstrap 4, MVVM, Git and GitHub, Angular 2+, Ajax, SQL, Automapper, and Integration with API’s.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MVC
  • ASP.NET
  • jQuery
  • Angular JS
  • Git
  • SOLID
  • Entity Framework
  • .NET Core
  • Ajax
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

