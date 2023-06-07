Software Support Engineer

Purpose of the role:

The main purpose of this position is to work with the support team and resolve software related

issues logged with the department and to report directly to line manager.

Qualification:

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE); Microsoft SQL Certification

Microsoft Certified: Azure Cosmos DB Developer / Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals

Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate / Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals

Software experience:

Software Products and/or IT Related Support-Intermediate

SQL knowledge-Basic

Windows Server Maintenance skills-Basic

Other knowledge / skills:

Azure DevOps Experience

Software backend support for at least 2 years

Responsibilities:

To provide 3rd and 4th level software support on all company related software packages locally

and internationally.

To manage and log support calls received from customers or any distributors in South Africa or Internationally.

To work in close relationship with the software developers in solving problems and new development implementations.

To coordinate and manage any support project required for either a customer or distributors.

To be able to report and document any Bugs and/or Bug fixes experienced on software/hardware

products.

To identify any product problems and possible new features for future developments.

To follow-up on support calls to strategic Distributors and/or Branches.

To provide software training on all products if required to do so on a daily basis.

To assist in the implementation of Support Tools / Processes and the management thereof.

To manage and maintain a global knowledgebase.

To adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.

To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.

Desired Skills:

Software Support

Azure

SQL

Windows Server

3rd and 4th level support

MCSE

