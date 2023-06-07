Solutions Architect

Role Description:

We are looking for an innovative solutions architect to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet project needs. The role will be responsible for analyzing business requirements, evaluating existing systems and infrastructure. You will also work closesly with stakeholders, including project managers, developers and business analysts to ensure that the solution meets the organization needs and is delivered on time an within budget. Aditionally, you will need to keep up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the industry to ensure that your soluions are innovative and effective.

What you will do:

Gather requirements and specifications from clients and users

Work closely with enterprise architect to gain a complete sense of stakeholder expectations

Examine existing systems and programs to identify areas for improvement and integration

Develop schedules and test plans, prepare documentation based on analyst reports, and assemble documents presenting project guidelines and milestones to team members

Identify potential issues between systems and client specifications and propose new solutions to work around limitations

Determine a project’s scope before developers begin any major work.

Identify areas where implementation may require more solutions to be successful

Communicate with architects, developers and stakeholders

Monitor timelines and progress to ensure that team members are adhering to these specifications

What you need to have:

Degree in computer science or similar

7+ years of experience in software engineering

Demonstrated experience developing enterprise application architectures to meet business requirements in complex environments

Experience with cloud solutions and operational management practices and frameworks

Understanding of security, risk, and compliance frameworks, disaster recovery

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Computer Sciences

7 years

Disaster recovery

Learn more/Apply for this position