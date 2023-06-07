System Administrator – Connectivity

This is for a position that is a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. It is a role with additional responsibility whereby national oversight of a technical nature is required for one or more brands.
Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configuration, installation, documentation and management of IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.
Identification and resolution of high-level technical problems and malfunctions regarding hardware, software, network, servers and other related IT services.
Ensures a stable and well performing environment for the business processing systems.
Participates in various ICT projects intended to continually improve/upgrade the systems infrastructure, ensuring change management procedures and methodologies are implemented and followed.
Overall Purpose of the Job (Please provide a summary of why the job was created and what the main responsibilities are)
Proactively researches and locates the necessary tools and processes to identify and avert troublesome trends as they develop.
Education (Formal Qualification required)
Minimum
- Degree / Diploma in IT
- ITIL
- MCSE
Ideal
- Degree / Diploma in IT
- MCSE
Legal (E.g. Driver’s license, blasting certificate, etc.)
Minimum
Drivers license
Ideal
Drivers license
Experience (Minimum Experience required – type, time spent in job and time period)
LAN / WAN – 5 Years / 5 Years
ICT industry experience – 5 Years / 5 Years
Systems Administration – 5 Years / 5 Years
Systems Engineer – 3 Years / 3 Years
Problem Management – 5 Years / 5 Years
Desired Skills:
- itil
- mcse
- connectivity