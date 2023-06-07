System Administrator – Connectivity

This is for a position that is a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. It is a role with additional responsibility whereby national oversight of a technical nature is required for one or more brands.

Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configuration, installation, documentation and management of IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.

Identification and resolution of high-level technical problems and malfunctions regarding hardware, software, network, servers and other related IT services.

Ensures a stable and well performing environment for the business processing systems.

Participates in various ICT projects intended to continually improve/upgrade the systems infrastructure, ensuring change management procedures and methodologies are implemented and followed.

Overall Purpose of the Job (Please provide a summary of why the job was created and what the main responsibilities are)

Proactively researches and locates the necessary tools and processes to identify and avert troublesome trends as they develop.

Education (Formal Qualification required)

Minimum

Degree / Diploma in IT

ITIL

MCSE

Ideal

Degree / Diploma in IT

MCSE

Legal (E.g. Driver’s license, blasting certificate, etc.)

Minimum

Drivers license

Ideal

Drivers license

Experience (Minimum Experience required – type, time spent in job and time period)

LAN / WAN – 5 Years / 5 Years

ICT industry experience – 5 Years / 5 Years

Systems Administration – 5 Years / 5 Years

Systems Engineer – 3 Years / 3 Years

Problem Management – 5 Years / 5 Years

Desired Skills:

itil

mcse

connectivity

