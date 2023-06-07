System Administrator – (Networking)

This is for a position that is a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. We looking for a System Administrator – (Networking)

Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configuration, installation, documentation and management of the company IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.

Education (Formal Qualification/Certifications required

Degree / Diploma in IT

ITIL

MCSE

Experience (Minimum Experience required – type and number of years)

LAN / WAN – 5 years experience

ICT industry experience – 5 years experience

Systems Administration – 5 years experience

Systems Engineer – 3 years experience

Problem Management – 5 years experience

