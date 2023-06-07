System Administrator – (Networking) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

This is for a position that is a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. We looking for a System Administrator – (Networking)
Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configuration, installation, documentation and management of the company IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.
Education (Formal Qualification/Certifications required
- Degree / Diploma in IT
- ITIL
- MCSE
Experience (Minimum Experience required – type and number of years)
- LAN / WAN – 5 years experience
- ICT industry experience – 5 years experience
- Systems Administration – 5 years experience
- Systems Engineer – 3 years experience
- Problem Management – 5 years experience
Desired Skills:
- System Administrator – (Networking)
- MCSE
- WAN
- LAN
- ITIL