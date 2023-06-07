System Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 7, 2023

Position Purpose:

  • Application Administration
  • Support
  • System Administration
  • UAT
  • Write and execute SQL queries.

Job Objectives

  • Attend to system user queries.
  • Assist with fault finding.
  • Interact with other IT departments for any new requirements.
  • Assist with technical specifications and information gathering.
  • Interact with 3rd party IT system vendors.

Experience
1-2 years’ experience in:

  • SQL

2-3 years’ experience in:

  • Excel
  • HP QC
  • Unix
  • Google suite

Qualification

  • 3 years Degree/Diploma

Responsibilities:
Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

  • Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.
  • To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.
  • Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.
  • Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.
  • Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)
  • Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

  • Design and implement technological business solutions.
  • Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.
  • Do testing of customizations and developed programs.
  • Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)
  • Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

  • Assist the business users when necessary.
  • Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.

Knowledge

  • 2-3 years System testing
  • 2-3 years System support

Competencies
Essential
Supporting and Co-operating

  • Working with People

Interacting and Presenting

  • Relating and Networking
  • Presenting and Communicating Information

Analyzing and Interpreting

  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analyzing

Organizing & Executing

  • Planning and Organizing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting & Coping

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desirable
Creating & Conceptualising

  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Formulating Strategies and Concepts

