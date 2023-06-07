System Support Specialist

Position Purpose:
- Application Administration
- Support
- System Administration
- UAT
- Write and execute SQL queries.
Job Objectives
- Attend to system user queries.
- Assist with fault finding.
- Interact with other IT departments for any new requirements.
- Assist with technical specifications and information gathering.
- Interact with 3rd party IT system vendors.
Experience
1-2 years’ experience in:
- SQL
2-3 years’ experience in:
- Excel
- HP QC
- Unix
- Google suite
Qualification
- 3 years Degree/Diploma
Responsibilities:
Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.
- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.
- To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.
- Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.
- Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.
- Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)
- Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.
Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
- Design and implement technological business solutions.
- Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.
- Do testing of customizations and developed programs.
- Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)
- Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.
To provide support to the members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.
- Assist the business users when necessary.
- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.
Knowledge
- 2-3 years System testing
- 2-3 years System support
Competencies
Essential
Supporting and Co-operating
- Working with People
Interacting and Presenting
- Relating and Networking
- Presenting and Communicating Information
Analyzing and Interpreting
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analyzing
Organizing & Executing
- Planning and Organizing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Adapting & Coping
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Desirable
Creating & Conceptualising
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
Desired Skills:
- • SQL
- • Excel • HP QC • Unix • Google suite
- • 2-3 years System testing
- • 2-3 years System support