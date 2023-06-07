System Support Specialist

Position Purpose:

Application Administration

Support

System Administration

UAT

Write and execute SQL queries.

Job Objectives

Attend to system user queries.

Assist with fault finding.

Interact with other IT departments for any new requirements.

Assist with technical specifications and information gathering.

Interact with 3rd party IT system vendors.

Experience

1-2 years’ experience in:

SQL

2-3 years’ experience in:

Excel

HP QC

Unix

Google suite

Qualification

3 years Degree/Diploma

Responsibilities:

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.

To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Design and implement technological business solutions.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.

Do testing of customizations and developed programs.

Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Assist the business users when necessary.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.

Knowledge

2-3 years System testing

2-3 years System support

Competencies

Essential

Supporting and Co-operating

Working with People

Interacting and Presenting

Relating and Networking

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analyzing and Interpreting

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analyzing

Organizing & Executing

Planning and Organizing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting & Coping

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desirable

Creating & Conceptualising

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Position Purpose:

Application Administration

Support

System Administration

UAT

Write and execute SQL queries.

Job Objectives

Attend to system user queries.

Assist with fault finding.

Interact with other IT departments for any new requirements.

Assist with technical specifications and information gathering.

Interact with 3rd party IT system vendors.

Experience

1-2 years’ experience in:

SQL

2-3 years’ experience in:

Excel

HP QC

Unix

Google suite

Qualification

3 years Degree/Diploma

Responsibilities:

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.

To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Design and implement technological business solutions.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.

Do testing of customizations and developed programs.

Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Assist the business users when necessary.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.

Knowledge

2-3 years System testing

2-3 years System support

Competencies

Essential

Supporting and Co-operating

Working with People

Interacting and Presenting

Relating and Networking

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analyzing and Interpreting

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analyzing

Organizing & Executing

Planning and Organizing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting & Coping

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desirable

Creating & Conceptualising

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Desired Skills:

• SQL

• Excel • HP QC • Unix • Google suite

• 2-3 years System testing

• 2-3 years System support

Learn more/Apply for this position