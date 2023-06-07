Systems Analyst X2 (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 7, 2023

We are looking for x2System Analystswho are passionate about technology and are client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, they will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

  • At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.

  • Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.

  • Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

  • Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

  • Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

  • Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development

  • Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.

Qualification Require

  • Matric

Qualification Preferred

  • Any certifications, diplomas or degrees within the IT and Development space

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position