Systems Analyst X2 (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for x2System Analystswho are passionate about technology and are client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, they will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.
- At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.
- Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.
- Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
- Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
- Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development
- Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.
Qualification Require
- Matric
Qualification Preferred
- Any certifications, diplomas or degrees within the IT and Development space
Contract – 12 Months
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML