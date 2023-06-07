TCS in generative AI partnership with Google Cloud

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud and the launch of its new offering, TCS Generative AI, which leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI services, to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions.

TCS has developed a large portfolio of AI-powered solutions and intellectual property in the areas of AIOps, Algo Retail, smart manufacturing, digital twins and robotics. The company is currently working with clients in multiple industries, to explore how generative AI can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts.

The new offering is powered by Google Cloud’s Generative AI tools – Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder and Model Garden – and TCS’ own solutions. TCS will use its client-specific contextual knowledge, proven design thinking and agile development processes to ideate solutions jointly with clients, rapidly prototype the most promising ideas and build full-fledged transformation solutions with enhanced time to value.

The collaborative exercises will use TCS Pace Ports, the company’s co-innovation hubs located in New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, where clients can also engage with academic researchers and start-up partners from TCS’ extended innovation ecosystem.

“With deep contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we are well positioned to build innovative enterprise-level solutions using generative AI,” says Krishnan Ramanujam, president: enterprise growth group at TCS. “Our launch partnership with Google Cloud on generative AI enables us to rapidly create value for our customers. TCS is investing in assets, frameworks, and talent to harness the power of generative AI to enable growth and transformation for our customers.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, vice-president: global partner ecosystems and channels at Google Cloud, says: “TCS’ expertise in business transformation and its commitment to train thousands of people on Google Cloud Generative AI will be important assets for businesses accelerating their generative AI adoption. TCS and Google Cloud will help address industry-specific challenges and opportunities with generative AI capabilities and solutions, with a focus on addressing real-world use cases and adding business value.”