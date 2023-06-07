Our Client is looking to recruit Test Analyst with minimum 2 years experience.
Join our client as a Test Analyst and contribute to our dynamic team in ensuring the quality and reliability of our cutting-edge software solutions.
In addition to being a part of their innovative team and playing a crucial role in software quality assurance, as a Test Analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, leverage the latest testing tools and methodologies, and collaborate with talented professionals to push the boundaries of testing excellence.
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
- Relevant qualification
Experience Required:
- 2+ years Software Testing experience
- Salesforce Application knowledge is an added advantage
Essential Functions/Job Description:
- Candidate must be able to Extract, Capture and create Test Cases
- Candidate must be able to Execute Test Cases and produce signoff documents
- Candidate must be able to log and track defects
- Candidate must be able to work independently
Hybrid working model – Resources should be locally (Johannesburg) based because they have to go to the office some of the days.
Duration – 6 months
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML