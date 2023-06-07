Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking to recruit Test Analyst with minimum 2 years experience.

Join our client as a Test Analyst and contribute to our dynamic team in ensuring the quality and reliability of our cutting-edge software solutions.

In addition to being a part of their innovative team and playing a crucial role in software quality assurance, as a Test Analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, leverage the latest testing tools and methodologies, and collaborate with talented professionals to push the boundaries of testing excellence.

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Relevant qualification

Experience Required:

2+ years Software Testing experience

Salesforce Application knowledge is an added advantage

Essential Functions/Job Description:

Candidate must be able to Extract, Capture and create Test Cases

Candidate must be able to Execute Test Cases and produce signoff documents

Candidate must be able to log and track defects

Candidate must be able to work independently

Hybrid working model – Resources should be locally (Johannesburg) based because they have to go to the office some of the days.

Duration – 6 months

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

