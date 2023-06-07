Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 7, 2023

We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a contract position.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years of professional experience in quality assurance.

  • ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level.

  • Experience in writing SQL queries.

  • Experience in Testing Apis, and microservices.

  • Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable).

  • Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable).

  • Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools.

  • Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan.

  • Someone who has Excel and PowerPoint experience – so they can help with reporting from time to time.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

