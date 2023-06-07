Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a contract position.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

4+ years of professional experience in quality assurance.

ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level.

Experience in writing SQL queries.

Experience in Testing Apis, and microservices.

Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable).

Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable).

Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools.

Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan.

Someone who has Excel and PowerPoint experience – so they can help with reporting from time to time.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

