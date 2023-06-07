Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a contract position.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Experience Required:
- 4+ years of professional experience in quality assurance.
- ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level.
- Experience in writing SQL queries.
- Experience in Testing Apis, and microservices.
- Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable).
- Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable).
- Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools.
- Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan.
- Someone who has Excel and PowerPoint experience – so they can help with reporting from time to time.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML