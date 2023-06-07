Training and Implementation Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Training and Implementation Specialist to join a dynamic company focused on information technology solutions and systems for the short-term insurance industry.

The main purpose of the position is for you to look after and deliver the implementation and training needs of clients, their individual employees as well as internal staff. You will be responsible for performing training needs assessments, designing and delivering curriculum and learning materials and for managing all phases of training interventions. As a secondary responsibility, you will also assist with the set-up and implementation of new clients on the NIMBIS system.

Requirements

5 years’ proven experience in designing and implementing training events in a corporate setting

Proven ability to master the full training cycle;

3 years’ training experience in a Software as a Service environment;

Adequate knowledge of online training software and tools;

Familiarity with traditional and modern training methods, tools and techniques;

Sound decision making, planning and organisational skills;

Ability to present complex information to a variety of audiences;

Proficiency in MS Office

Basic user acceptance testing (UAT) knowledge and experience;

BS degree or diploma in Education, Training, HR or related field would be advantageous.

Primary Responsibilities

Identify training needs and translate requirements into training modules and sessions;

Build annual Training Academy program and prepare teaching materials;

Develop and produce Training Manuals and keep them updated with the latest system changes;

Deliver face to face as well as online training courses to clients and staff;

Periodically evaluate training programs and materials to ensure that they reflect any changes;

Stay abreast of new training trends and tools to optimise training efforts;

Stay abreast of all system changes and ensure that you become a specialist in the use of the system;

Assist with the set-up of users, insurance products, workflows, etc. during the activation and implementation of new clients;

Act as a conduit between customers and the company, to ensure successful delivery;

Work with the support and business teams to plan for forthcoming engagements, managing the customers during the set-up, implementation and training phase, until handover to the support team;

Perform the system setup/configuration for customer users and insurance products;

Escalate, where necessary, to the support and development teams to ensure customer business priorities are understood and delivered upon;

Work with business, development and support teams to resolve any conflicts and customer issues;

Assist with the testing of new features, as and when required, to ensure the development was completed as requested;

Liaise with insurers and technology partners where relevant.

Technical Skills Required

Strong knowledge and experience within the intermediated short term insurance industry (including quoting, policy administration, claims management and rating systems);

Solid working understanding of Software as a Service technology;

Experience working with online training tools like Microsoft Teams, Skype or Zoom.

Non-Technical

Deadline focussed, driven to achieve delivery and customer satisfaction;

Attention to detail, taking pride in delivering all work to the highest standard;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, able to listen (e.g. to requirements), interpret and articulate effectively (e.g. explaining customer business needs to a technical development team);

Ability to work within cross-functional teams of technical and business people;

Self-sufficient in ensuring delivery, willing to take full responsibility and ownership to ensure success;

High aptitude and initiative toward learning new skills;

Willing and able to travel around South Africa in order to meet customers and partners.

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

Desired Skills:

Training

Software as a Service

SaaS

Systems Training

Software Training

Trainer

