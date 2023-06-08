Application Solutions Architect LWArch

Jun 8, 2023

  • Partner with the organization to understand the organization and departmental strategy and agree on information systems solutions to meet the needs.

  • Maintain an awareness of business solutions, particularly in the area of innovation, collaboration, and document management.

  • Research and benchmark information systems that might benefit the company.

  • Design, develop and implement technical solutions to promote innovation in the company.

  • Provide post-implementation support for implemented solutions relating to Innovation and Collaboration efforts.

Minimum Requirements:

About:

  • The purpose and objectives of the role of a Solutions Architect are to provide and take ownership of the end-to-end solution design, development, and post-implementation technical support of innovation and business process improvement projects.

Formal qualifications:

  • A 3-year qualification in the field of Information Technology, or

  • Appropriate certification in business architecture.

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Minimum of 5 years of systems analysis and design experience as well as the interpretation of key business requirements.

  • Minimum of 5 years IT experience.

  • Minimum of 3 years exposure to Project Management principles.

  • Minimum 3 years of knowledge of Systems Development Life Cycles, Agile will be an added advantage.

  • Minimum of 3-year IT governance experience (e.g. ITIL & COBIT).

  • Minimum of 5 years of programming experience as a C# full-stack developer with knowledge of Oracle & SQL databases.

  • Minimum 3 experience as an application architect.

Desired Skills:

  • solutions architect
  • architect
  • applications

