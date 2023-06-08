B-BBEE Verification Analyst

Our client based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an experienced B-BBEE Verification Analyst.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Duties of a B-BBEE Verification Analyst:

Verification of both complex and noncomplex Ownership structures.

Presentations of findings to clients.

Reading and understanding and application of company policies and procedures.

Collating and properly filing evidence documents from the clients.

Undertaking verifications in compliance with the verification process manual.

Conveying Black Economic Empowerment knowledge to clients according to the Codes of Good Practice or sector codes in pre-site meeting.

Verifying the validity and reliability of evidence provided by the clients.

Visiting clients for verification preparation or verification site visit.

Preparing a verification plan.

Calculating element scores.

Preparing and submitting client’s files with scores and supporting evidence to the Verification Manager for review.

Preparing the preliminary report.

Attending B-BBEE training sessions.

