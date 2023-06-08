Our client based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an experienced B-BBEE Verification Analyst.
Duties of a B-BBEE Verification Analyst:
- Verification of both complex and noncomplex Ownership structures.
- Presentations of findings to clients.
- Reading and understanding and application of company policies and procedures.
- Collating and properly filing evidence documents from the clients.
- Undertaking verifications in compliance with the verification process manual.
- Conveying Black Economic Empowerment knowledge to clients according to the Codes of Good Practice or sector codes in pre-site meeting.
- Verifying the validity and reliability of evidence provided by the clients.
- Visiting clients for verification preparation or verification site visit.
- Preparing a verification plan.
- Calculating element scores.
- Preparing and submitting client’s files with scores and supporting evidence to the Verification Manager for review.
- Preparing the preliminary report.
- Attending B-BBEE training sessions.
