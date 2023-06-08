B-BBEE Verification Analyst

Jun 8, 2023

Our client based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an experienced B-BBEE Verification Analyst.

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Duties of a B-BBEE Verification Analyst:

  • Verification of both complex and noncomplex Ownership structures.
  • Presentations of findings to clients.
  • Reading and understanding and application of company policies and procedures.
  • Collating and properly filing evidence documents from the clients.
  • Undertaking verifications in compliance with the verification process manual.
  • Conveying Black Economic Empowerment knowledge to clients according to the Codes of Good Practice or sector codes in pre-site meeting.
  • Verifying the validity and reliability of evidence provided by the clients.
  • Visiting clients for verification preparation or verification site visit.
  • Preparing a verification plan.
  • Calculating element scores.
  • Preparing and submitting client’s files with scores and supporting evidence to the Verification Manager for review.
  • Preparing the preliminary report.
  • Attending B-BBEE training sessions.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • B-BBEE Verification Analyst
  • verifications
  • Codes of Good Practice
  • Preparing a verification plan
  • B-BBEE
  • B-BBEE training
  • preliminary report

Learn more/Apply for this position