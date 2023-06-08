BI Developer

We have an opening for a BI Developer to join our team in Cape Town.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience Required:

Proficiency in SQL for querying and manipulating data from relational databases.

Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and tools for data integration.

Strong understanding of data modeling concepts and ability to design and implement efficient data structures.

Proficient in at least one BI tool.

Knowledge of data warehousing principles and experience with data warehouse design and implementation.

Familiarity with statistical analysis and data mining techniques to extract insights from large datasets.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify data issues and provide solutions.

Ability to collaborate with business stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into actionable data solutions.

Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

