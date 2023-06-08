Fulfil the necessary requirements regard to design, integration, development, analysis, testing, implementation of changes and stabilization support within IT for the SAP Concur [URL Removed] Management
– Lead Concur team in completing any remaining project deliverables from implementation of Concur.
– Coordination and clarification of business requirements for changes to the system/ processes linked to Concur.
– Establishing of standard best practice for processes.
– Coordinate development, testing and implementation of solution.
– Lead team of experts in various parts of the Concur processes.
– Guiding Users with regard to user requirement (Business specification).
– Interface between IT support team and Business.
– Participate in Management meetings as system and business process representative.
– Report to Management on progress.
– Take ownership of any IT or system related issue that may threaten the SAP Concur system.
– Join working teams (IT, Finance, HR, and PUD) as SAP Concur system representative.
– Projects completed within reasonable timeframe.
– Accurate processing of information.
– Adequately trained staff in performance of new process.
– Adequate documentation to ensure sustainability of solution. 50%
– Prioritisation of deliverables in a manner that minimises risk and maximises gain.
– Minimisation of wasted development or re development.
– Technical Business process and system input given during decision making processes.
– Technical understanding and countermeasure of any IT or system related threat to system
– Effective representation of System owner’s interests.
– Awareness of the cross functional activity by the affected departments that are [URL Removed] Analysis
– Technical research of root cause of problems in SAP Concur and related business processes.
– Coordination of role players in search of a solution.
– Solve immediate problem in order to prevent further fallout/damage.
– Development and thorough documentation of sustainable solution in a manner that it can be implemented and maintained.
– Damage/fallout minimisation.
– Permanent countermeasures to problems identified and implemented. 30% 3. Training
– Preparation of training material
– Execution of training
– Creating documentation to handover systems knowledge to business and IT
– Investigation of problem areas post go live
– Successful use of system by users without assistance from trainers
– Alignment with other cross functional team members
– Proposed countermeasures to problems identified post implementation
Desired Skills:
- SAP Concur
- Business analysis
- Finance
- Travel expense claims
- Coaching
- People Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years