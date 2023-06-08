Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Fulfil the necessary requirements regard to design, integration, development, analysis, testing, implementation of changes and stabilization support within IT for the SAP Concur [URL Removed] Management

– Lead Concur team in completing any remaining project deliverables from implementation of Concur.

– Coordination and clarification of business requirements for changes to the system/ processes linked to Concur.

– Establishing of standard best practice for processes.

– Coordinate development, testing and implementation of solution.

– Lead team of experts in various parts of the Concur processes.

– Guiding Users with regard to user requirement (Business specification).

– Interface between IT support team and Business.

– Participate in Management meetings as system and business process representative.

– Report to Management on progress.

– Take ownership of any IT or system related issue that may threaten the SAP Concur system.

– Join working teams (IT, Finance, HR, and PUD) as SAP Concur system representative.

– Projects completed within reasonable timeframe.

– Accurate processing of information.

– Adequately trained staff in performance of new process.

– Adequate documentation to ensure sustainability of solution. 50%

– Prioritisation of deliverables in a manner that minimises risk and maximises gain.

– Minimisation of wasted development or re development.

– Technical Business process and system input given during decision making processes.

– Technical understanding and countermeasure of any IT or system related threat to system

– Effective representation of System owner’s interests.

– Awareness of the cross functional activity by the affected departments that are [URL Removed] Analysis

– Technical research of root cause of problems in SAP Concur and related business processes.

– Coordination of role players in search of a solution.

– Solve immediate problem in order to prevent further fallout/damage.

– Development and thorough documentation of sustainable solution in a manner that it can be implemented and maintained.

– Damage/fallout minimisation.

– Permanent countermeasures to problems identified and implemented. 30% 3. Training

– Preparation of training material

– Execution of training

– Creating documentation to handover systems knowledge to business and IT

– Investigation of problem areas post go live

– Successful use of system by users without assistance from trainers

– Alignment with other cross functional team members

– Proposed countermeasures to problems identified post implementation

Desired Skills:

SAP Concur

Business analysis

Finance

Travel expense claims

Coaching

People Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

