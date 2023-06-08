Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 8, 2023

Our client is looking for a highly skilled and motivated Technical Business Analyst to join their team on a contract basis.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The Business / System Analyst fulfil a critical role in terms of analysis to improve and implement systems. The role entails analysing and compiling system requirements and addressing any relevant problems.

Required Qualifications:

  • Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a relative field (IT, Engineering or Project Management)

Experience and Knowledge:

  • 5+ year’ working experience as a Business or System Analyst
  • Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing
  • Knowledge in reading SQL queries
  • Basic knowledge in generating process documentation
  • Ability to explain technical details

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify system requirements
  • Liaise with users to track additional requirements and features
  • Document interfaces between new and legacy systems
  • Collaborate with IT team and developers to produce new systems
  • Validate changes by testing programs
  • Train users on the new operation systems and provide support
  • Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met
  • Stay up to date with current technologies and technical developments
  • Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance integration
  • Help design, document, and maintain system processes
  • Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team
  • Communicate key insights and findings to product team
  • Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer

Competencies:

  • Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
  • Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
  • Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
  • Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
  • Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
  • Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
  • Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
  • Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
  • Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
  • Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
  • Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects
  • Creativity, self-confidence, and flexibility.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Systems Analyst
  • Technical

Learn more/Apply for this position