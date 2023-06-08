Business Intelligence Analyst/Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m Per Annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

This reputable financial institution is currently on the lookout for a passionate Business Intelligence Analyst/Developer to join their team. This company is notorious for being an insight driven organisation and has recently been taking massive strides in upgrading their technology environment organisation wide.

If selected, you will have the opportunity to apply your skills to new and existing end-to-end BI solutions and assist with providing valuable insights that will help guide critical business decisions.

If you are keen to take the next big move in your business intelligence career, APPLY NOW!

Are You Skilled?

SQL

T-SQL

PL/SQL

Power BI

DAX

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

ETL

Do You Qualify?

End-to-end BI development

Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, IT, or similar field)

5+ years in business intelligence

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57233 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

