Business Intelligence Developer

A mid-size financial services firm based in beautiful Cape Town is growing and expanding their operations into Africa. They are seeking a BI developer to run with the specification, development and implementation of business intelligence solutions, primarily but not limited to Qlik.

Understand and contribute to the BI environment

Analyse and spec development in line with operations requirements

Qlik development

Best practice methodologies for solution implementations

NPrinting Management

Support the data team to identify and understand source data systems

Requirements:

2 – 5 years Qlik experience

Working experience in SQL

Intermediate to advanced Excel

Additional programming languages advantageous

Ready to take your career to the next level? Don’t miss this opportunity to join this dynamic team and make a lasting impact. Apply today and let’s explore the possibilities together!

Desired Skills:

Qlik

Qlikview

Business Intelligence

BI Developer

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position