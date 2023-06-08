Business Intelligence Developer

Jun 8, 2023

A mid-size financial services firm based in beautiful Cape Town is growing and expanding their operations into Africa. They are seeking a BI developer to run with the specification, development and implementation of business intelligence solutions, primarily but not limited to Qlik.

  • Understand and contribute to the BI environment
  • Analyse and spec development in line with operations requirements
  • Qlik development
  • Best practice methodologies for solution implementations
  • NPrinting Management
  • Support the data team to identify and understand source data systems

Requirements:

  • 2 – 5 years Qlik experience
  • Working experience in SQL
  • Intermediate to advanced Excel
  • Additional programming languages advantageous

Ready to take your career to the next level? Don’t miss this opportunity to join this dynamic team and make a lasting impact. Apply today and let’s explore the possibilities together!

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik
  • Qlikview
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI Developer

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position