Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A mid-size financial services firm based in beautiful Cape Town is growing and expanding their operations into Africa. They are seeking a BI developer to run with the specification, development and implementation of business intelligence solutions, primarily but not limited to Qlik.
- Understand and contribute to the BI environment
- Analyse and spec development in line with operations requirements
- Qlik development
- Best practice methodologies for solution implementations
- NPrinting Management
- Support the data team to identify and understand source data systems
Requirements:
- 2 – 5 years Qlik experience
- Working experience in SQL
- Intermediate to advanced Excel
- Additional programming languages advantageous
Ready to take your career to the next level? Don’t miss this opportunity to join this dynamic team and make a lasting impact. Apply today and let’s explore the possibilities together!
Desired Skills:
- Qlik
- Qlikview
- Business Intelligence
- BI Developer
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree