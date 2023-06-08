C# Full Stack Developer (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge HealthTech company based in Centurion is urgently seeking the coding talent of a C# Full Stack Developer to join its team and work on exciting projects. Your role will entail creating design documents, test plans and test results while managing & implementing changes required for project implementation and identifying critical issues and encouraging creative thinking beyond existing boundaries. The ideal candidate must have 4+ years’ experience designing and implementing solutions within the .NET environment (preferably Version 7) & working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL and/or MS SQL. You will need 4 years’ C# experience, 2 years’ [URL Removed] Azure and Azure DevOps and a general understanding of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

DUTIES:

Communication –

Provide regular feedback to Team Leaders and Project Managers regarding development activities.

Resolve and escalate issues in a timely manner.

Demonstrate the ability to communicate difficult or sensitive information tactfully.

Technical Effort Management –

Adhere to coding standards and consistently deliver high-quality code.

Contribute to the creation of design documents, test plans, and test results.

Manage and implement changes required for project implementation.

Maintain relevant documentation according to company standards.

Problem Solving –

Identify critical issues effectively.

Demonstrate confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems.

Encourage creative thinking beyond existing boundaries and seek fresh alternative solutions.

Understand the interdependencies between various issues and project outcomes.

Continuously improve existing approaches by actively seeking opportunities for transformation.

Leadership –

Assume additional responsibilities proactively, without being asked.

Inspire co-workers to achieve project goals and strive for excellence.

Teamwork –

Demonstrate the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse team members and achieve desired results.

Acknowledge and appreciate each team member’s contributions.

Respect input and ideas from other team members.

Track and share lessons learned with the team.

Development –

Proactively seek opportunities to expand and enhance knowledge and skills.

Share acquired skills and knowledge with team members through formal and informal channels.

Mentor colleagues with less experience through informal channels.

Seek and participate in development opportunities beyond the company’s required training.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years experience designing and implementing solutions within the .NET environment (preferably Version 7).

4+ Years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL and/or MS SQL.

4 Years of C# experience.

2 Years proficiency in [URL Removed] Years experience using MS Azure and Azure DevOps.

Possess a general understanding of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

Familiarity with relevant development and support methodologies, processes, and standards.

Advantageous –

Candidates with experience in Telemedicine and familiarity with Terraform will be given preference.

Certification in Microsoft Azure AZ-900.

Angular and / or React proficiency.

