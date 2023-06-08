CNC Programmer – Gauteng Germiston

Ready to embark on an exhilarating opportunity that fuels engineering productivity and secures a competitive edge in the market? Our client is actively seeking exceptional individuals to join their dynamic production department and contribute to their ongoing triumphs. If you possess a fervor for engineering, CNC programming, and driving continuous improvement, then this position is tailor-made for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Configuration Mastery: Take charge of all drawings and programs, ensuring accurate and up-to-date configurations.

Program Prowess: Craft new programs to meet evolving requirements and amplify efficiency.

Program Refinement: Adapt and optimize existing programs to unlock enhanced performance.

Reverse Engineering Expertise: Utilize your specialized knowledge to reverse engineer components and systems as required.

Continuous Enhancement: Identify opportunities to elevate cycle times, methodologies, and overall efficiency.

Drawing Review Board Leadership: Spearhead drawing review meetings, maintain registers, and foster effective communication.

Program Validation: Test and validate programs on machines to ensure functionality and optimal performance.

First Off Inspections: Collaborate with foremen to conduct inspections using probing systems on final machine setups.

Internal Training: Share your expertise and provide training to operators, empowering them to excel in their roles.

New Development Initiatives: Contribute to stimulating new projects within the team, driving innovation and fostering growth.

Machine Tooling Optimization: Fine-tune tool life and performance to maximize productivity.

Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Accredited formal qualifications in Mechanical Engineering and programming.

Matric certificate.

Keen eye for detail and meticulousness.

Exceptional comprehension of Engineering drawings.

Proficiency in essential Mastercam advanced programming.

Computer literacy and outstanding technical skills.

Trade test certification (desirable).

Excellent written and verbal communication abilities.

Familiarity with Fanuc controls (advantageous).

Join our client’s vibrant production department and seize the opportunity to revolutionize the engineering landscape. Apply now and let your skills shine in an environment brimming with growth and innovation.

Desired Skills:

CNC programming

Tool making

Draughting

Mastercam

Edgecam

