Cyber Security Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Our client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Cyber Security Specialist to join their team on a contract basis.

Role Purpose:

The purpose of the role is to manage and lead the Technology Security Cyber Security Baseline Assurance. To further provide security assurance, guidance and support to high profile projects according to company defined policies and requirements, best practice and local/international standards (PCI, SOX, ISO27001, GDPR, POPIA and Cyber Crime Bill of 2015) relevant to the technology security area.

This role requires the individual to have credible experience in Information Security and Cyber Security Governance, Risk and Assurance based on proven frameworks such as COBIT 5, ISO27001/2, and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. As a key member of the Technology Security team, the candidate should be comfortable with driving information security assurance ideas and communicating clearly with technical as well as non-technical audiences.

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:



Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or another related field

Minimum of 5 – 8 years of experience in Tech Security role where you meet business deliverables.

Knowledge of common information technology management / compliance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, SOX, ITIL, COBIT, and NIST.

Knowledge of legal, regulatory and privacy requirements, such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Protection and Payment Card Industry (PCI)/Data Security Standard.

Proven experience managing and operating multiple security programs, projects, and initiatives.

An ability to think strategically and drive change.

A deep understanding of Technology Security risks and mitigating solutions.

A diverse security background with knowledge in several areas including layered security architecture; internet protocols; firewalls; VPN technologies, IDS/IPS, network access control and network segmentation, anti-malware and spam technologies; risk and vulnerability assessments, and compliance.

Security concepts related to DNS, routing, authentication, VPN, proxy services and DDOS mitigation technologies.

Windows, UNIX and Linux operating systems.

Desired Skills:

Cybersecurity

Technology

Computer Science

