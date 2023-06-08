Data Centre Engineer – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

We are recruiting a DC Engineer with willingness to work shifts, as per shift roster (24 x 7 operation)
The key function of this role:
- Responsible for maintaining the infrastructure integrity during planned/unplanned maintenance
Qualification Required:
- Matric / Grade 12 qualification
Preferred Qualification:
- CompTIA N+
- CompTIA A+
Experience Required:
- 2 years’ experience within an Capitec IT environment
- Proven experience in the Data Centre environment
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Daily plant checks
- Responsible for installs, moves and changes according to an approved set of standards
- Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation
Servicing client’s needs
- System Support – Monitor certain application systems and networks to ensure they function efficiently
- Deliver a high standard of work
Implement our knowledge to the problem
- Work together as a team to overcome the issue
Operational responsibilities
- Implement and install production and non-production hardware and services within the data center space
- Network Installations
- Break Fix installations
- Using an asset management tool (Nlyte) to maintain and plan data center space
- Supervising and coordinating a team of external 3rd party contractors
- Respond to planned maintenance activities for plant and equipment
- Ensure that all subcontractors response and rectification times are met,
and repairs are undertaken diligently, with due care and without undue delay
- Ensure a safe working environment
- Constant communication to Management
- Report and initiate actions to fix problems
- Liaise with other support teams to ensure uptime maximization and delivery of high-quality services
- Report items which require further works to Manager
Mechanical Electrical infrastructure
- Ensure environmental system is up to date and functioning correctly
- Responsible for daily checks of the environmental system and plant so that they work at optimum efficiency
- Oversee mechanical and infrastructure maintenance and upgrades
Planned preventative maintenance
- Assist with scheduled and preventative system maintenance to ensure computer systems/network are in good working order
- Apply a high standard of work
- Provide feedback to Manager on how work is progressing
- Discuss and implement new methods on how to improve works
- Work together as a team
- Record and log our actions
Documentation
- Implement policies to ensure work operations are carried out in an efficient and timely manner
- Has a ‘I can’ attitude
- Alert
- Practical minded
- Flexible
- Client mindset
- Attention to detail
- Quick thinker
- Outside the box thinker
- Works well with others and individually
- High morals
- Presentable
- Own transport and valid driver’s license would be a pre-requisite
- Will be required to work in Bellville (Sanlam)
- Must have a working cell phone with social application eg: WhatsApp
- At all times have cell phone data available
Desired Skills:
- Equipment Maintenance
- Repairing
- Operations Monitoring
- Troubleshooting
- Equipment Selection
- Time Management
- Operation and Control