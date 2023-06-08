Developer (Python) (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A South Africa-based Free and Open-Source GIS Service Provider is looking for a Developer (Python) to join their team. The Developer will be working remotely, and the role is focused on leading a team and working hands-on with projects and clients. You will work closely with senior stakeholders to understand business goals and ensure that the development team and technologies used are aligned with these. You must have advanced knowledge of SDLC (software design lifecycle) Python, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3, Linux-based OS environment, RDBMS back-end, Git version control, UI/UX Design.

DUTIES:

Work closely with senior stakeholders to understand business requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the Development team.

Plan and document technical specifications for features or system design.

Design, build, and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.

Write testable, scalable, and efficient code and leading code reviews.

Run Agile processes for multiple projects.

Communication with client counterparts.

Communication with the Project Manager.

REQUIREMENTS:

Required experience and competence:

Excellent administrative skills.

Advanced computer literacy.

Thorough understanding of project management principles and planning.

Thorough understanding of information technology procedures and practices, specifically Agile methodologies.

Proficient with, or able to quickly become proficient with, a range of general and specialised applications, software and hardware used in the organisation and the industry.

Ability to motivate groups of people to complete a project in a timely manner.

Advanced knowledge of SDLC (software design lifecycle).

Python.

JavaScript.

HTML5 and CSS3.

Linux-based OS environment.

RDBMS back-end.

Git version control.

UI/UX Design.

Advantageous:

Flask, Django.

ReactJS, Backbone.

PostgreSQL RDBMS with PostGIS.

Geographic Information Systems.

Docker.

QGIS and other geospatial software.

Programming knowledge in C++, Qt, C, Java, GO.

Mobile development (iOS, Android, cross-platform), React Native.

REST architecture style.

Project Management Certification, qualification, or professional registration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Organised with attention to detail.

Excellent analytical, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

A good command of English, both written and spoken.

A good communicator.

Positive “can-do” attitude.

Self-organised and efficient.

Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online.

Working with multiple projects and teams.

Communication with clients, team members and management.

COMMENTS:

