Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for a highly skilled Enterprise Architect to join their team on a contract basis.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
Responsible for the overall enterprice systems design, balancing requirements against resource utilisation, architectural factors and provisioning cloud-based security architecture solutions for clients that meet regulatory obligations and data protection requirements.
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.
- Honours or Master’s in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering is preferred
- TOGAF / COBIT / ITIL
Experience and Knowledge:
- 10 years of working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.
- Ability to engage at Exco / C-Level.
- Ability to analyse As-Is landscapes.
- Ability to define Target Architectures.
- Ability to define Transition plans and Roadmaps.
- Ability to establish / implement Architecture Governance Standards and Structure.
- Ability to work with Client project teams to guide them through the EA process.
Key Responsibilities:
- Architecture methodologies, frameworks and processes.
- Ensure alignment with emerging Technologies and possible recommendation of new technologies based on best practices and industry standards.
- Change Champion.
- Application Architecture and Design.
- Database Platforms and design.
- Practical business solutions implementation.
- Information Security fundamentals and architectures.
Competencies:
- Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
- Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
- Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
- Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
- Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
- Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
- Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
- Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
- Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
- Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
- Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essential.
- Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects.
- Experience working on a large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards.
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise Architect
- Systems Design