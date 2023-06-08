Full Stack Developer (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

As a Full Stack Developer, you’ll work on developing software in the front-end and back-end. You will be part of a small team responsible for creating apps that are both functional and beautiful, while using the best tools available to create high quality code. You should have excellent communication skills and experience with Agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field required.

Three years of professional experience with a strong background in software development, web application and mobile development preferred.

Must be able to work on large-scale, multi-tier, and distributed systems.

A minimum of 3 years of experience in full stack web development, preferably with the following technologies: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, MySQL, and PHP

Requirements

Develops front-end interfaces and web applications using the full stack of technologies.

CSS, JavaScript, html, python, mobile app development, native application development, agile methodologies, and aws

Incorporates the latest trends in modern web development with cutting edge technologies such as AngularJS, Python, and flutter.

Keeps up with the most current versions of popular frameworks to ensure proper compatibility and applicability across all major platforms.

Works closely with other team members to formulate efficient and robust user experience strategies.

Provides user-friendly interactive prototypes to the business and projects.

Tests end to end working scripts with relevant objectives and criteria to assure project validity.

Be an expert of working in modern software development environment (e.g., Visual Studio, IntelliJ, C#).

Desired Skills:

html5

javascript

mysql

