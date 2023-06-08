Full Stack Developer (Java, Laravel) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Remarkable in the Supply Chain Software sector requires Full Stack Developers (Mid-level/Senior) – Gauteng (Remote)
Key skills:
- Java (spring-boot, spring-ws, JPA)
- PHP
- PostgreSQL / MYSQL
- AWS (ec2, s3, iam, vpc)
- Linux (basic terminal knowledge)
Nice to have:
- AWS (elasticbeanstalk, api gateway, lambda, step functions)
- Apache / Nginx (configuration knowledge)
- File transfer protocols (FTP, FTPS, SFTP, AS2)
- C#
- ReactJS
- Python
- Vue.js
- NodeJS
- Laravel
Desired Skills:
- java
- laravel
- aws