Full Stack Developer – Rosebank – Contract – Up to R620 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Rosebank

A private educational institution that provides transformational education innovation through Africa’s first blended learning model is looking for a Technical Project Manager. The project manager will manage both stakeholders and deliverables.

Ideally, you’ll be tasked with:

Effectively communicating project’s objectives and progress.

Participating in and supervising each stage of the project.

Creating a project budget and ensuring project adheres to the budget.

Ensuring each project stays in schedule.

Tracking milestones, deliverables, and change requests.

Delivering completed software products to clients and performing regular checks on product’s performance.

Qualification and Experience:

Project Management Certification – Project Management Professional (PMP)

BSc in IT, software development management or related field

4-6 years’ experience as a Project Manager

AWS/Azure Certifications

API integration knowledge

Strong on Scholar Information System/Student Management System

Strong knowledge on software development process

