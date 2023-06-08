Full Stack Developer – Rosebank – Contract – Up to R620 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Rosebank

A private educational institution that provides transformational education innovation through Africa’s first blended learning model is looking for a Technical Project Manager. The project manager will manage both stakeholders and deliverables.
Ideally, you’ll be tasked with:
- Effectively communicating project’s objectives and progress.
- Participating in and supervising each stage of the project.
- Creating a project budget and ensuring project adheres to the budget.
- Ensuring each project stays in schedule.
- Tracking milestones, deliverables, and change requests.
- Delivering completed software products to clients and performing regular checks on product’s performance.
Qualification and Experience:
- Project Management Certification – Project Management Professional (PMP)
- BSc in IT, software development management or related field
- 4-6 years’ experience as a Project Manager
- AWS/Azure Certifications
- API integration knowledge
- Strong on Scholar Information System/Student Management System
- Strong knowledge on software development process
Reference Number for this position is MM57217 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a contract rate of between R550 to R620 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Azure
- API
- Scholar