Full Stack Developer – Rosebank – Contract – Up to R620 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 8, 2023

A private educational institution that provides transformational education innovation through Africa’s first blended learning model is looking for a Technical Project Manager. The project manager will manage both stakeholders and deliverables.
APPLY NOW!

Ideally, you’ll be tasked with:

  • Effectively communicating project’s objectives and progress.
  • Participating in and supervising each stage of the project.
  • Creating a project budget and ensuring project adheres to the budget.
  • Ensuring each project stays in schedule.
  • Tracking milestones, deliverables, and change requests.
  • Delivering completed software products to clients and performing regular checks on product’s performance.

Qualification and Experience:

  • Project Management Certification – Project Management Professional (PMP)
  • BSc in IT, software development management or related field
  • 4-6 years’ experience as a Project Manager
  • AWS/Azure Certifications
  • API integration knowledge
  • Strong on Scholar Information System/Student Management System
  • Strong knowledge on software development process

Reference Number for this position is MM57217 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a contract rate of between R550 to R620 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Azure
  • API
  • Scholar

Learn more/Apply for this position