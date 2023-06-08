My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments
- Creating and maintaining test plans
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements
- Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team
- Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects
- Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing task
- Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.
- Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings
- Participating in business sign off meetings
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members
Experience
- 3+ years professional experience in quality assurance
- ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level
- Experience in writing SQL queries
- Experience in Testing APIs, microservices
- Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)
- Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)
- Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools
- Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- SQL Queries
- MicroServices
- Testing
- Mobile Testing
- ISTQB Certified