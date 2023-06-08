Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments

Creating and maintaining test plans

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements

Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team

Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects

Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing task

Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.

Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings

Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

Participating in business sign off meetings

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members

Experience

3+ years professional experience in quality assurance

ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level

Experience in writing SQL queries

Experience in Testing APIs, microservices

Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)

Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)

Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools

Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

