Java Developer – Gauteng Bramley

KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- 6 years plus highly developed expertise in the Java and JavaScript OOP languages
- Strong expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, Node, React, and Angular
- Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
- Exposure to and experience with various web development tools
-
A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the Dariel team and representatives of the client
-
A highly developed problem-solving ability
- A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- node
- react
- angular
- Javascript