Java Developer – Gauteng Bramley

Jun 8, 2023

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

  • 6 years plus highly developed expertise in the Java and JavaScript OOP languages
  • Strong expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, Node, React, and Angular
  • Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
  • Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

  • A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the Dariel team and representatives of the client

  • A highly developed problem-solving ability

  • A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • node
  • react
  • angular
  • Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position