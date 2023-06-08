Java Spring Developers – JHB CBD – R800 per hour at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading financial institution is looking for a number of Java 8 Spring Boot Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business based in Johannesburg.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a technologically advanced team and be part of a winning brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Technical Skills needed but not limited to:

IT Degree/Diploma

Solid Java exp

Spring Boot

Webservices (Restful)

Microservice Architecture

IDEs – IntelliJ

GIT

AWS

Docker

JavaScript

Angular

Microservices

The reference number for this position is MK51658 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a rate of R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Springboot

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position