Junior Java Backend Developer (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an ambitious Junior Java Backend Developer are wanted by a cutting-edge HealthTech company in Centurion. Your role will include resolving and/or escalating issues in a timely fashion, developing/contributing to the written design documents, test plans and test results while consistently delivering high-quality code. You will need at least 1+ years’ work experience designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework, WildFly Application server Version 10 and later experience as well as relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later. You will require proficiency with Java 8 or higher, Java EE 7/8 and have a solid understanding of the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

DUTIES:

Communication –

Ensure regular feedback to Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities.

Resolve and/or escalate issues in a timely fashion.

Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

Technical Effort Management –

Adhere to coding standards.

Consistently deliver high-quality code.

Develop/Contribute to the written design documents, test plans and test results.

Manage and implement changes required for project implementation.

Ensure that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

Problem Solving –

Identify critical issues with ease.

Exhibit confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems.

Push creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices.

Understand how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects.

Improve upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions.

Leadership –

Assume additional responsibility without being asked.

Inspire co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.

Teamwork –

Demonstrate the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results.

Acknowledge and appreciate each team member’s contributions.

Respect input from other team members.

Keep track of lessons learned and share those lessons with team members.

Development –

Proactively seek opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

Share acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

Mentor those with less experience through informal channels.

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

REQUIREMENTS:

1+ Years experience –

Designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.

Working with WildFly Application server Version 10 and later.

Working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

Other –

Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required.

Java EE 7/8 experience.

Possesses general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

Understands relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards.

Advantageous –

Oracle Java Certification.

COMMENTS:

