Junior Key Accounts / Technical Specialist – Food Manufacturing – Gauteng

A well- known supplier of food ingredients supplying the food manufacturing and meat processing industry requires the above to drive and oversee all commercial aspects and technical trouble shooting on a variety of products into the meat and bakery and related markets.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in food science / food technology or related is essential for this role.

Previous experience having worked within the food industry will be advantageous.

The successful candidate must be willing to work with non-Kosher, non-Halaal and pork products.

Must have good English communication skills both verbal and written.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Providing a technical and sales service to customers and to achieve sales volume and gpd budgets across all categories within the meat. Bakery and related food manufacturing markets.

Formulating ideas and strategies to improve on problem areas with regards to certain food ingredient products.

Driving new product and service opportunities out in the market alongside the sales team.

Participating in demos, promotions and marketing events and evaluate the success thereof.

Developing new products for new markets.

Conducting on site testing and be involved in evaluation of products as required by customers.

Liaising and troubleshooting with customers regarding products and then working closely with senior food technologists to resolve and improve on products.

Implementing quality control/assurance systems to increase production output and shelf life of products.

Handling new product development and troubleshooting with key customers in order to get new innovative product lines, to improve current line or to assist where there may be issues within their product ranges.

Working on customized lines with multiple departments to obtain new products best suited customer use and requirements.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

