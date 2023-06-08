Mitigating load shedding with cloud impacts business operations

Load shedding poses significant challenges for businesses, disrupting operations, and hindering productivity. However, the cloud offers a viable solution to mitigate the impacts of power outages.

By Garry Ackerman, CEO of Argantic

By embracing cloud-based solutions for email and file sharing, productivity platforms, and data centres, companies can ensure uninterrupted access to essential services, enhance collaboration, and safeguard critical data.

As load shedding continues to affect the economy, embracing the cloud becomes an imperative for businesses seeking resilience and continuity in the face of power disruptions.

This article explores how businesses are leveraging cloud-based solutions, specifically in email and file sharing, productivity platforms, and data centres, to mitigate the impacts of load shedding.

Email and file sharing in the cloud

One of the primary concerns during load shedding is communication and collaboration. Traditional on-premises email servers and file-sharing systems are heavily reliant on a consistent power supply. When power outages occur, businesses lose access to critical communication channels, hindering employee productivity and impeding collaboration among teams.

To address this challenge, companies are migrating their email and file-sharing systems to the cloud. Cloud-based email solutions, such as Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) and Google Workspace, offer several advantages over their on-premises counterparts.

These platforms are hosted in data centres with robust power backup systems, ensuring uninterrupted access to email services even during load shedding events. Employees can continue to send and receive emails, access shared files, and collaborate seamlessly, regardless of power disruptions at their physical locations.